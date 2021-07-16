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Four NEW Scientific Discoveries regarding the Safety and Efficacy of the Experimental COVID-19 Vac
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90 views • July 16, 2021
Four NEW Scientific Discoveries regarding the Safety and Efficacy of the Experimental COVID-19 Vac
Four NEW Scientific Discoveries regarding the Safety and Efficacy of the Experimental COVID-19 Vaccines
Link to document: https://doctors4covidethics.or....g/letter-to-physicia
WEBSITE: www.innerhealingacademy.com
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
Four NEW Scientific Discoveries regarding the Safety and Efficacy of the Experimental COVID-19 Vaccines
Link to document: https://doctors4covidethics.or....g/letter-to-physicia
WEBSITE: www.innerhealingacademy.com
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
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