Humanitarian crisis worsens as UN warns Gaza 'uninhabitable' • FRANCE 24 English (mirrored)

Gaza has been rendered "uninhabitable" by three months of war, the UN's humanitarian chief has warned, as Israeli bombs continued to pound the besieged Palestinian enclave over the weekend.
