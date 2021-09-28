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CJ Hopkins on “The World That We’re Actually Living In and the Forces at Play”
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121 views • September 28, 2021
CJ Hopkins on “The World That We’re Actually Living In and the Forces at Play”
“We need to begin to understand the world that we’re actually living in and the forces at play.”
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“You can watch the machine at work if you’re paying attention.”
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“You have to be aware that it is a narrative that is being constructed.”
“We need to begin to understand the world that we’re actually living in and the forces at play.”
###
“You can watch the machine at work if you’re paying attention.”
###
“You have to be aware that it is a narrative that is being constructed.”
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