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Mandatory Vaccines? The Supreme Court Said Yes! But Wait, There's More…
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196 views • May 24, 2020
This is only population control by vaccines
Attorney Alan Dershowitz says we have no Constitutional protection against being forcibly vaccinated because no one has a right to spread a deadly disease.
Attorney Alan Dershowitz says we have no Constitutional protection against being forcibly vaccinated because no one has a right to spread a deadly disease.
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