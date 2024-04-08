North Gaza Food Markets Israel Gaza War April 8th Buying Cucumbers & Tomatoes
عائلة ابو حمزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-YrjnKt9fE
لأول مرة بأسواق شمال غزة بندورة وخيار والأسعار نااااار
For the first time in northern Gaza markets, tomatoes and cucumbers
