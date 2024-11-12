🚨Jeffrey Sachs' cold, hard truth how the US & NATO provoked war in Ukraine in 4 minutes

🚨 WATCH: Jeffrey Sachs tells the cold, hard truth how the US and NATO provoked war in Ukraine in 4 minutes

"It started in 1990, when US Secretary of State James Baker said to Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move one inch eastward...

The US then cheated on this, starting in 1994, when Clinton signed off on a plan to expand NATO all the way to Ukraine.

The expansion of NATO started in 1999 with Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

Then, the US led the bombing of Serbia in 1999. That was the use of NATO to bomb a European capital for 78 straight days to break the country apart.

The Russians didn't like that very much, but even Putin started out pro-European and pro-American. He considered whether to join NATO when there was still the idea of some kind of mutually respectful relationship.

In 2002, the US unilaterally walked out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. What it did was trigger the US putting in missile systems in Eastern Europe that Russia views as a dire, direct threat to national security, by making possible a decapitation strike of missiles that are a few minutes away from Moscow.

In 2004-2005, the US engaged in a soft regime change in Ukraine, the so-called First Color Revolution.

In 2009, Yanukovych won the election and became president in 2010 on the basis of neutrality in Ukraine.

In 2014, the US participated actively in the overthrow of Yanukovych. Nuland and the US Ambassador to Ukraine...talked about regime change. So they made the new government!

The US then said 'now NATO's really going to enlarge.' Putin kept saying 'stop, you promised no NATO enlargement.'

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, seven more countries in the 'not one inch eastward.'

In 2021, Putin put on the table a draft Russian-US security agreement. The basis of it was no NATO enlargement.

The special military operations started, and five days later Zelenskyy said 'okay, okay, neutrality.'

And then the US and Britain said no way, you guys fight on. We've got your back. That's 600,000 deaths now of Ukrainians since Boris Johnson flew to Kyiv to tell them to be brave. Absolutely ghastly.

We're not dealing with, as we're told every day, this madman like Hitler. This is complete bogus, fake history that is a purely PR narrative of the US government.

We're playing games here. So God forbid a nuclear power comes at us. I don't know what's going to happen, but we came at them."