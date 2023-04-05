The Facts on Homeschooling: It Works REALLY Well: Dr. Brian Ray

The studies, data and research on homeschooling show that children educated at home on average perform far better than children in government schools on every metric including socialization, explains National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI) founder and President Dr. Brain Ray in this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Ray, likely the world's top authority on the subject, offers some thoughts on why that is, too. He also points out that home education has been steadily growing in the United States since its re-emergence in the 1970s, with that trend accelerating during Covid. Finally, Dr. Ray gives his thoughts on the danger of government money flowing to homeschoolers, a scheme often referred to as "school choice." In short, he warns tax money going to Christian education will ultimately serve to bring it under government control.

