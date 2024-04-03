Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In the eastern Turkish province of Van - Growing Mass of Protesters have Erupted following the local Elections held over the weekend
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1016 Subscribers
35 views
Published 18 hours ago

n the eastern Turkish province of Van, mass protests have erupted following the local elections held over the weekend.


The candidate from the pro-Kurdish party DEM, Abdullah Zeydan, won in the region, but authorities stated that he does not have the legal rights to assume office because there were violations during the vote count. They want to hand the victory to a representative of the ruling party.

Currently, there is a ban on mass gatherings in the province, but Zeydan's supporters are undeterred. The police are dispersing the rally using water cannons.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket