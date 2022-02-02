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SH_P's-TWITTER "Birdwatch" Nazis BREAK Twitter TOS -Source code tracking-Surveillance issues DOT com
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58 views • February 02, 2022
In October of 2021, I viewed my source code in twitter, what I found is that Twitter or the government retained persons to monitor my page for "fake news".
They only use elected officials or media personalities to monitor pages of people on Twitter.
But, it shows the profiles were suspended for breaking Twitters terms of Service as well.
Birdwatch- https://twitter.com/birdwatch?lang=en
After I dug out the source code, Twitter CEO had stepped down as I PUBLISHED that THEIR OWN TROLL NAZIs broke the TOS
Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the social media company he co-founded in 2006. He will be replaced by Twitter's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, https://www.npr.org/2021/11/29/1059756077/jack-dorsey-steps-down-as-twitter-ceo#:~:text=Jack%20Dorsey%20is%20stepping%20down%20as%20CEO%20of%20Twitter%2C%20the,was%20first%20reported%20by%20CNBC.
They only use elected officials or media personalities to monitor pages of people on Twitter.
But, it shows the profiles were suspended for breaking Twitters terms of Service as well.
Birdwatch- https://twitter.com/birdwatch?lang=en
After I dug out the source code, Twitter CEO had stepped down as I PUBLISHED that THEIR OWN TROLL NAZIs broke the TOS
Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the social media company he co-founded in 2006. He will be replaced by Twitter's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, https://www.npr.org/2021/11/29/1059756077/jack-dorsey-steps-down-as-twitter-ceo#:~:text=Jack%20Dorsey%20is%20stepping%20down%20as%20CEO%20of%20Twitter%2C%20the,was%20first%20reported%20by%20CNBC.
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