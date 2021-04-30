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Sharia Law in Dearborn MI
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69 views • April 30, 2021
Purged from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8sWK2fp3DM
Social engineering via predatory foreign policies leading to mass migration and socio-political bifurcation. See http://thoughtcrimeradio.net/2017/04/the-muslim-weapon/
Original notes:
Published on Feb 6, 2017
Dearborn is now almost 50% muslim. They have become the Muslim capital of USA. but they are not here to assimilate and become Americans. Their goal is to make America Muslim.
Social engineering via predatory foreign policies leading to mass migration and socio-political bifurcation. See http://thoughtcrimeradio.net/2017/04/the-muslim-weapon/
Original notes:
Published on Feb 6, 2017
Dearborn is now almost 50% muslim. They have become the Muslim capital of USA. but they are not here to assimilate and become Americans. Their goal is to make America Muslim.
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