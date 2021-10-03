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Australian Politician Ann Bressington Was Warning and Exposing Agenda 21 and New World Order YEARS ago
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249 views • October 03, 2021
Australian Politician Ann Bressington Was Warning and Exposing Agenda 21 and New World Order YEARS ago
Australian Politician Ann Bressington Was Warning and Exposing Agenda 21 and New World Order YEARS ago and... NOTHING – no one cared, everyone laughed at ”conspiracy theories” and now we have it – SLAVERY, DEPOPULATION, PHARMAGEDDON, TYRANNYand end of our world and organic Humanity – it's all on you BRAINDEAD SHEEPLE
Australian Politician Ann Bressington Was Warning and Exposing Agenda 21 and New World Order YEARS ago and... NOTHING – no one cared, everyone laughed at ”conspiracy theories” and now we have it – SLAVERY, DEPOPULATION, PHARMAGEDDON, TYRANNYand end of our world and organic Humanity – it's all on you BRAINDEAD SHEEPLE
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