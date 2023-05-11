🔥 Archaix, Artificial Intelligence X, Simulation Theory & Toltec Shamanism w/ Joel Schafer

☕️ Buy me a cup of creative fuel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/solluckman

📝 Join Me on Notes! A Wonderful New Place for Content & Connection on Substack https://solluckman.substack.com/p/please-join-me-on-notes 👏 Think Facebook crossed with Twitter … but without censorship and for real human beings 🤣 …

🧨 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising

╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝

👁 Sol Luckman Uncensored is honored to welcome Joel Schafer of the Perceiver YouTube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/@sunwolf1111 ... An amazingly gifted teacher of Toltec shamanism, Joel has created a wonderfully content-rich platform focused on awareness, purification, lucid dreaming, and intent. He has also interviewed Jason Breshears of @Archaix138 on multiple occasions, so be sure to check out those episodes in which simulation theory and shamanism are compared and contrasted.

🎤 If you’re a researcher, author, influencer or content creator interested in talking simulation theory and related topics with me on this podcast, please reach out via https://www.crowrising.com/contact.

🎧 I’m also open to coming on other podcasts as a guest to drill down into what’s up in the Simulacrum and how we can survive and thrive here.

🙏 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe, share & consider additionally supporting this channel ...

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin 14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

💥 💥 💥 Enjoy These Additional Resources Relative to Simulation Theory & Shamanism ...

⭐️ Shiva Shampoo & Sol Luckman Explore Our Mandela “Reality” & Shifting Our Assemblage Point https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V40hj-DrBQ&t=1s&ab_channel=CrowRising

⭐️ Reset Evidence, Simulation Theory Support & Overwriting the AIX Grid w/ the Queen of Quartz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1CZ3OyHcaU&t=8s&ab_channel=CrowRising

⭐️ Trigger Alert: There’s ABUNDANT Evidence Supporting Simulation Theory & the Phoenix Phenomenon https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trigger-alert-theres-abundant-evidence

⭐️ You Might NOT Be an Errant If … Take the Quiz, See If You’ll Survive the Apocalypse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qsuMgm6pUU&t=16s&ab_channel=CrowRising

⭐️ Playing in the MAGIC: How to Manifest Whatever You Desire in the Simulation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest