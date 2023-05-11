🔥 Archaix, Artificial Intelligence X, Simulation Theory & Toltec Shamanism w/ Joel Schafer

☕️ Buy me a cup of creative fuel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/solluckman
📝 Join Me on Notes! A Wonderful New Place for Content & Connection on Substack https://solluckman.substack.com/p/please-join-me-on-notes 👏 Think Facebook crossed with Twitter … but without censorship and for real human beings 🤣 …
🧨 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising
╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗
║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣
╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣
╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝
👁 Sol Luckman Uncensored is honored to welcome Joel Schafer of the Perceiver YouTube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/@sunwolf1111 ... An amazingly gifted teacher of Toltec shamanism, Joel has created a wonderfully content-rich platform focused on awareness, purification, lucid dreaming, and intent. He has also interviewed Jason Breshears of @Archaix138 on multiple occasions, so be sure to check out those episodes in which simulation theory and shamanism are compared and contrasted.
🎤 If you’re a researcher, author, influencer or content creator interested in talking simulation theory and related topics with me on this podcast, please reach out via https://www.crowrising.com/contact.
🎧 I’m also open to coming on other podcasts as a guest to drill down into what’s up in the Simulacrum and how we can survive and thrive here.
🙏 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.
❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe, share & consider additionally supporting this channel ...
👉 Heal & Transform Your Life http://www.phoenixregenetics.org
👉 Potentiate Your DNA https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)
👉 Donate bitcoin 14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG
👉 Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G
💥 💥 💥 Enjoy These Additional Resources Relative to Simulation Theory & Shamanism ...
⭐️ Shiva Shampoo & Sol Luckman Explore Our Mandela “Reality” & Shifting Our Assemblage Point https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V40hj-DrBQ&t=1s&ab_channel=CrowRising
⭐️ Reset Evidence, Simulation Theory Support & Overwriting the AIX Grid w/ the Queen of Quartz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1CZ3OyHcaU&t=8s&ab_channel=CrowRising
⭐️ Trigger Alert: There’s ABUNDANT Evidence Supporting Simulation Theory & the Phoenix Phenomenon https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trigger-alert-theres-abundant-evidence
⭐️ You Might NOT Be an Errant If … Take the Quiz, See If You’ll Survive the Apocalypse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qsuMgm6pUU&t=16s&ab_channel=CrowRising
⭐️ Playing in the MAGIC: How to Manifest Whatever You Desire in the Simulation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.