MAUI DEW FIRES : PEOPLE ARE GETTING SICK FROM DRINKING THE WATER THAT GOVERNMENT IS PROVIDING

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
