© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Primary Water
Follow
1
Share
Report
77 views • July 13, 2021
The late Dr. Stephen Riess, a Geophysicist made a discovery back in 1930's. He then pioneered & developed the understanding & extraction of what he has coined the term of "Primary Water".
Gen 1:2:
And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.
* "Before there was dry land, dirt or rock, there was only water..."
Gen 7:11:
…the fountains of the great deep broken up
Gen 8:2:
The fountains of the deep... were stopped
Eccl 1:7:
All the rivers run into the sea; yet the sea is not full; unto the place from whence the rivers come, thither they return again.
Gen 1:2:
And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.
* "Before there was dry land, dirt or rock, there was only water..."
Gen 7:11:
…the fountains of the great deep broken up
Gen 8:2:
The fountains of the deep... were stopped
Eccl 1:7:
All the rivers run into the sea; yet the sea is not full; unto the place from whence the rivers come, thither they return again.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.