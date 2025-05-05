❗️Iran rolls out a NEW 1,200 km range missile after US WARNS to ‘walk away’ from missile program THAAD USELESS against it - Tehran claims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Iran rolls out a NEW 1,200 km range missile after US WARNS to ‘walk away’ from missile program
THAAD anti-ballistic missile system USELESS against it — Tehran claims
Adding: US’ $1+ billion THAAD system FAILED to stop Houthi missile that HIT Israel’s main airport — local media
And more about video: Iran unveils new missile with a 1,200 km range that can defeat US’s best defenses
The Qassem Basir is a solid fuel ballistic missile with the ability to maneuver, and can evade top US and Israeli air and missile defense systems including THAAD and Patriot, Defense Minister Nasirzadeh said.
◻️ The missile was successfully test-fired on April 17, with footage of the test airing on Iranian television for the first time on Sunday.
◻️ Nasirzadeh said development of Qassem Basir incorporated experience gained during Iran’s True Promise series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel in 2024.
◻️ He warned that Iran will not hesitate to target American bases in the region in the event of US aggression.