❗️Iran rolls out a NEW 1,200 km range missile after US WARNS to ‘walk away’ from missile program THAAD USELESS against it - Tehran claims

❗️ Iran rolls out a NEW 1,200 km range missile after US WARNS to ‘walk away’ from missile program

THAAD anti-ballistic missile system USELESS against it — Tehran claims

Adding: US’ $1+ billion THAAD system FAILED to stop Houthi missile that HIT Israel’s main airport — local media

And more about video: Iran unveils new missile with a 1,200 km range that can defeat US’s best defenses

The Qassem Basir is a solid fuel ballistic missile with the ability to maneuver, and can evade top US and Israeli air and missile defense systems including THAAD and Patriot, Defense Minister Nasirzadeh said.

◻️ The missile was successfully test-fired on April 17, with footage of the test airing on Iranian television for the first time on Sunday.

◻️ Nasirzadeh said development of Qassem Basir incorporated experience gained during Iran’s True Promise series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel in 2024.

◻️ He warned that Iran will not hesitate to target American bases in the region in the event of US aggression.