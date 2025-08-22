BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ABSURDITYː BELLA RAMSEY ASKS DISNEY TO BE CAST AS SPIDER-MAN 🕷 THAT WOULD BE HILARIOUS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
685 followers
52 views • 2 days ago

In an interview with Variety, Bella Ramsey asked for the role of Spider-Man despite apparently never having seen a Marvel movie up until a few months ago.


Credit for the video thumbnail art goes to @TheBugleDaily1 on X.


As usual, make sure to LIKE this video and SUBSCRIBE to the channel if you haven't yet. Our space pirate fleet is growing rapidly, and we'd love to have YOU as a member of the crew.


0:00 Thesis

2:29 Intro

2:56 PLEASE let this casting happen. The catastrophic fallout would be HILARIOUS


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ny5belW0

Keywords
disneyepic faildoctor disasterbella ramseyspider-man casting
