Skip navigation Search Create Avatar image Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How To FINALLY End The "Economic" Cycles of the Elites THAT SCREW YOU Everyday.

Streamed live on Sep 2, 2022

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How To FINALLY End The "Economic" Cycles of the Elites THAT SCREW YOU Everyday. In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, gives a deep but easy-to-understand economic analysis of HOW the Elites screw the working people each day by controlling Economic Cycles, and WHAT IS TO BE DONE to be free you once and for good. Dr. SHIVA most recent the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-". To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, go to: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com If you would like to connect with Dr. SHIVA directly, RSVP to attend one of his Open Houses which take place this Thursday at 11am or 8PM EST by registering at: vashiva.com/orientation. Be the Light! -Dr. SHIVA