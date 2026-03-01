© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter warns of the imminent collapse of American military capabilities, predicted to be measured in weeks as the conflict escalates.
While the U.S. and Israel seek regime change, he highlights that Iran has immediately targeted U.S. bases in the UAE and Qatar, bypassing traditional escalation ladders.
He signals a brutal new reality: with Tehran under fire, Iran views this as an existential war and may target Gulf city centers to shatter the fragile stability of regional U.S. allies.
Source @Real World News
