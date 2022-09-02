Panic Buying Sparked by the News of Chengdu Lock Down

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https://gnews.org/post/p1g2wc940
On Sep 1, the Chengdu Epidemic Prevention Headquarters declared that all citizens of Chengdu should be quarantined at home from 6pm. Followed by this notice, Chengdu burst out a wave of panic buying. Some citizens prepared foods ahead of time since they believed the warning from the whistleblower. However, in the next few days, some other citizens will have to face the difficulties that had been experience by citizens of other cities like Xian, Shanghai in the last 2 years