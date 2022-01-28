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Dave Hodges & ex-DHS Agent "Wrecker" (1/27/2022): U.S. Faces Two Nation-Extinction Events — Dr. Mengele Alive and Well!
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818 views • January 28, 2022
Dave Hodges, January 27, 2022:
"In this week's edition of The Doug and Dave Intel Report heard on The Common Sense Show, we take on two critical issues which are simultaneously threatening to become nation-extinction events. Specifically, we discussed the fact that Russia has no fear in nuking America. The Russians have prepared their civilian population for nuclear war, while the United States is doing nothing to protect the people. Additionally, we explored the culture of genocide that permeates today's medical community under the modern-day Angel of Death, Dr. Fauci."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/us-faces-two-simultaneous-and-distinct-nation-extinction-events-doug-and-dave-intel-report
________________________
Christians: False Salvation — Is It Possible?
"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter." (Prov 25:2)
For More Information, Download While You Can:
"Dark/Light" (PDF) — A Guide to the True Narrow Way & Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.protonmail.com/u....rls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC
"In this week's edition of The Doug and Dave Intel Report heard on The Common Sense Show, we take on two critical issues which are simultaneously threatening to become nation-extinction events. Specifically, we discussed the fact that Russia has no fear in nuking America. The Russians have prepared their civilian population for nuclear war, while the United States is doing nothing to protect the people. Additionally, we explored the culture of genocide that permeates today's medical community under the modern-day Angel of Death, Dr. Fauci."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/us-faces-two-simultaneous-and-distinct-nation-extinction-events-doug-and-dave-intel-report
________________________
Christians: False Salvation — Is It Possible?
"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter." (Prov 25:2)
For More Information, Download While You Can:
"Dark/Light" (PDF) — A Guide to the True Narrow Way & Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.protonmail.com/u....rls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC
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