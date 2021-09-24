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How to Create and Sell a Perfect Pandemic? Dr. Marc Van Ranst (2019)
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113 views • September 24, 2021
Dr. Ranst will teach you about all Important cornerstones of pandemic planning.
How to create a perfect pandemic?
How to join forces in the creation of a pandemic?
Dr. Marc Van Ranst, Flu Commissioner Belgium, at the European Scientific Working Group on Influenza,
Chatham House - The Royal Institute of International Affairs,
Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019
***** ONE YEAR BEFORE STUPID-19 OUTBREAK *****
How to create a perfect pandemic?
How to join forces in the creation of a pandemic?
Dr. Marc Van Ranst, Flu Commissioner Belgium, at the European Scientific Working Group on Influenza,
Chatham House - The Royal Institute of International Affairs,
Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019
***** ONE YEAR BEFORE STUPID-19 OUTBREAK *****
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