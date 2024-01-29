Create New Account
What Keeps Satan Fighting?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday

We all know God defeats the Satan in the end. Why would the Satan continue to fight back? Why not scream, "Uncle!" Why not give up against a superior opponent? The Satan can't give up because of a few reasons. We'll discuss the reasons in this video.

bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals

