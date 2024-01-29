What Keeps Satan Fighting?

We all know God defeats the Satan in the end. Why would the Satan continue to fight back? Why not scream, "Uncle!" Why not give up against a superior opponent?
The Satan can't give up because of a few reasons. We'll discuss the reasons in this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.