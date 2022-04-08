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Tensions mount over issue of free speech on Twitter as Musk challenges CEO
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80 views • April 08, 2022
Twitter's CEO is doing damage control amid what appears to be a high profile feud over free speech between him and the company's largest shareholder, Elon Musk. One America's Alex Yphantides has more.
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