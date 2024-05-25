RT News May 25, 2024 6AM GMT

May 25, 2024





Despite the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to stop its assault on the city of Rafah, Israel continues to hammer the south of Gaza with air strikes. As the death toll in Gaza surpasses 35,000 Israel rejects complaints by the International Court of Justice and says it has never conducted a military operation in Rafah that could have killed civilians. This Saturday Africa celebrates unity on the continent, signified by the achievements of independence and the fight against colonialism. Russia insists it's ready to negotiate to end the Ukraine conflict as the US escalates the fighting by announcing hundreds of millions of dollars in further military aid to Kiev.