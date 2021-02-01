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Zachary eating applesauce for the first or second time at school.
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0 view • February 01, 2021
Zachary has a very limited food menu. So anytime he tried a new food off his lunch or breakfast tray at school, his teachers would send me a video. And let me know what he was eating.
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