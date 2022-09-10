【MSNBC】大手ニュースですら「The Storm is coming（嵐がやってくる）」と騒ぎ出しました【MSNBC】

MSNBC reports that Trump is explicitly endorsing Q and even putting out storm comms."He's never endorsed this conspiracy theory or pushed QAnon accounts that said specific things about 'The Storm'. But that's what he did this week. He posted a couple of QAnon posts - one was in reference to The Storm coming.... and that was underneath another post that was an actual Q drop."The Storm is coming. Even the Fake News knows it.





MSNBCは、トランプがQを明示的に支持し、「嵐がやってくる」と報じています。

「彼はこの陰謀論を支持したり、『嵐』について具体的なことを言うQAnonのアカウントを宣伝することはありませんでした。



しかし、今週彼がしたことはそれだったのです。彼はQAnonのポストを2つほど投稿しました。1つは"The Storm is Coming（嵐がやってが来る）"という内容で...それは実際のQポストである、別の投稿の下にあるものでした」



「The Storm is coming（嵐がやってくる）」 フェイクニュースでさえ、それを知っています。



