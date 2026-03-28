Russian Groups UAV teams neutralised the AFU stronghold and manpower

Adding first: ⚡️The IRGC announced the destruction of a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians were located, according to Fars.

There is no information about the fate of the Ukrainian servicemen who were at this facility.

Video description:

00:00 Vostok Group's UAV teams neutralised the AFU stronghold and manpower and thwarted an enemy drone attack in Zaporozhye region.

00:52 UAV operators of the 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces burned down two enemy mortars near Konstantinovka.

01:20 Tsentr Group's drone pilots eliminated the AFU manpower, howitzer, self-propelled gun, and hardware in Dobropolye direction.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 28, 2026

▪️ Yesterday afternoon, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 70 enemy drones. At night, the enemy continued the attack, targeting the Yaroslavl region (a total of 30 UAVs were shot down, a child was killed in one of the private residential homes in the Yaroslavl district), Crimea, Tula, Voronezh, Rostov, Tver (in the city of Konakovo, a drone fragment fell on a private residential home), a drone flying towards Moscow was shot down. By the morning, the attack on the Leningrad region (18 drones were shot down) was still ongoing.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Odessa and Nikolaev regions, Krivoy Rog, and Zaporozhye.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU launched a strike from the "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system at the Belaya Berezka settlement, injuring a civilian.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Russian Ground Forces are making progress against the enemy in the Sumy region on seventeen sectors and in the Glukhov region on four sectors. The AFU continue to redeploy personnel and equipment to the Sumy region. In the Krasnopol region, our forces have advanced up to 700 meters as a result of fierce infantry battles, our group reports (https://t.me/warriorofnorth/16634).

▪️ In the Belgorod region, three civilians were injured as a result of UAF strikes (Chaiki of the Belgorod district, as well as at the Tserkovny farmstead). Numerous settlements are subjected to attacks by enemy drones.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Russian Ground Forces are trying to advance on the Lyptsov and Volchansk sectors, launching strikes against enemy concentrations, including using TOS systems.

▪️ Kupyansk front is characterized by mutual drone strikes, and the Russian Armed Forces are trying to disrupt the enemy's logistics: footage of the destruction of enemy equipment over the past 24 hours is available.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, our forward groups are breaking through to the central part of the city.

▪️ On the Dobropillia front, our infantry has broken through to the eastern outskirts of Belitsky. Battles are taking place in Gryshino for the complete liberation of the western part of the village, and our forces are trying to advance north and northwest of the populated area. +

▪️ On the Dnepropetrovsk front, attempts to infiltrate the enemy into our defense positions are continuing.

▪️ Assault units of the "Vostok" Ground Forces are advancing west and northwest of Gulyaypole. The destruction of enemy logistics west of the Rizdvenka — Verkhnyaya Tersa line is continuing. Battles are taking place on the approaches to Vozdvizhevka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Komsomolskoe, breaking through into the enemy's defense positions, and a number of strongpoints have been captured over the past 24 hours.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, there are no changes. Positional battles are taking place in the Primorsky and Stepnogorsk areas. A large number of attack and reconnaissance UAVs are being detected.

▪️ In the Kherson region, UAF drones attacked school buildings in Novaya Mayachka and Mikhailovka. In Kakhovka, a gas pipeline was damaged and set on fire by a drone strike. Many villages are under attack by the UAF.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)