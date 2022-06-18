German govt investigating Donetsk reporter Alina Lipp for saying certain things about Russia-Ukraine (MIRRORED)

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Mirrored from Odysee channel Russia Intel at:-
https://odysee.com/@RussiaIntel:6/4ks:1?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The reasons cited were that she said/posted:
She says that further to investigation her and her father's bank accounts were frozen.
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