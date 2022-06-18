German govt investigating Donetsk reporter Alina Lipp for saying certain things about Russia-Ukraine (MIRRORED)

Mirrored from Odysee channel Russia Intel at:-

https://odysee.com/@RussiaIntel:6/4ks:1?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3

The reasons cited were that she said/posted:



"Denazification began"

"The people of the Donbass region support Russia"

"Ukrainians were killing the people of Donbass for several years"

A video that said Ukraine is doing a "genocide" in Donbass

She says that further to investigation her and her father's bank accounts were frozen.

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