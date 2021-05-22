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Why Vaccination for all Employees cannot be made Mandatory also MSM shameful name calling
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30 views • May 22, 2021
UK Column News - 21st May 2021
Full Nesw Report at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
WEF Article: - https://archive.is/hVwQh
The Mainstream Media Resorts To Name Calling.
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wptACA
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3vbr2YB
The Week Article: - https://cutt.ly/rb4e6Bm
Dan Hodges Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DPJHodges/status/1395320575615279104
Yellow Card Website: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
Full Nesw Report at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
WEF Article: - https://archive.is/hVwQh
The Mainstream Media Resorts To Name Calling.
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3wptACA
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3vbr2YB
The Week Article: - https://cutt.ly/rb4e6Bm
Dan Hodges Tweet: - https://twitter.com/DPJHodges/status/1395320575615279104
Yellow Card Website: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
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