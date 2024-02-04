Synagogue of Satan

Let's not confuse Israel with the Zionistic sons of Cain who claim to be from the tribe of Judah. The six-pointed star on the flag of Israel does not represent God's people because it is not the star of David but rather the star of Remphan and Moloch. Indeed, the very symbolism of ancient Babylonian child sacrifice.
Read Revelation 2:9. Learn about the Key of David.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.