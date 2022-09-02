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Pope Francis Says We Are Already In WW3
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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114 views • September 02, 2022

Pope Francis Says We Are Already In WW3 [So Francis is admitting there was NO consecraion of Russia....figures since he is NOT the Pope]

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Crusade Prayer (14) Prayer to God the Father for protection against Nuclear War

O Almighty Father, God the Most High, please have Mercy on all sinners. Open their hearts to accept salvation and to receive an abundance of graces. Hear my pleas for my own family and ensure that each one will find favour in your loving Heart. O Divine Heavenly Father, protect all Your children on earth from any nuclear war or other acts, which are being planned to destroy your children. Keep us from all harm and protect us. Enlighten us so we can open our eyes, hear and accept the Truth of our salvation, without any fear in our souls. Amen.

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Just as if a miracle has taken place, the false prophet will seem to rise from the dead

July 25, 2013

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/07/25/just-as-if-a-miracle-has-taken-place-the-false-prophet-will-seem-to-rise-from-the-dead/




Keywords
saysthe false prophetfake pope franciswe are already in ww3
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