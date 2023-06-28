Why the DOJ leaked those secret Trump Tapes? 2nd IRS Whistleblower on Hunter

DC_Draino: If you want to know why the DOJ leaked those secret Trump tapes, here’s why:





A 2nd IRS Whistleblower has came out to claim the special prosecutor was stopped from prosecuting Hunter Biden





Time to impeach AG Garland for protecting the Biden crime family





@DC_Draino





https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1673768846757339146?s=20