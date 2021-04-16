ABSOLUTE INTERFERENCE: CYBER WAREFARE. ELECTION INTERFERENCE.

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CYBER WAREFARE. CYBER ATTACK. ELECTION INTERFERENCE.
NEW DOCUMENTARY BY MIKE LINDELL.
The Sequel to ABSOLUTE PROOF, with New Evidence on Election Fraud.
View it on www.FrankSpeech.com on April 20th and share it everywhere!
His first video, recently released, had over 70 million views in the first 4 days
and 150 million in first 4 weeks.