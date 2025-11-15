Why Epstein is so Powerful! Twitter/X Space

In this 14 November 2025 episode of Friday Night Live, Stefan Molyneux examines the Jeffrey Epstein case, focusing on his wealth, legal failures, and the necessity of confronting uncomfortable truths. Callers engage in discussions around morality and societal norms, while Stefan critiques blind conformity to mainstream beliefs. He also debates U.S. debt sustainability and libertarian conflict resolution. The episode concludes with a call for listener support and emphasizes the importance of honest discourse.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025