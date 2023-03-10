https://gettr.com/post/p2aok0697b7

3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The fact that citizens of the New Federal State of China rise to the international stage at rocket-speed with impeccable image and high caliber have amazed the world. More importantly, we don’t ask for any money from others!

3/5/2023 文贵直播：新中国联邦人以最好形象、最佳素质、火箭般地登上国际舞台让世界感到震惊，更重要的是，我们不要别人一分钱！

