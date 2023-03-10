https://gettr.com/post/p2aok0697b7
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The fact that citizens of the New Federal State of China rise to the international stage at rocket-speed with impeccable image and high caliber have amazed the world. More importantly, we don’t ask for any money from others!
#CPAC #NFSC #fakeProDemocracyActivists #CCPoverseasPropaganda
3/5/2023 文贵直播：新中国联邦人以最好形象、最佳素质、火箭般地登上国际舞台让世界感到震惊，更重要的是，我们不要别人一分钱！
#CPAC #新中国联邦 #假民运分子 #中共海外大外宣
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.