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Αυτοί μας κυβερνάνε...
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406 views • March 04, 2022
Παρμένο από το τουίτερ
Δείτε κι αυτά τα χάλια του ίδιου κυρίου για να καμαρώστε Πρόεδρο
και επιτέλους να εμπεδώσετε...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TiYiYe8Jl5az/
Πάλι συντομο αλλά περιεκτικό
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=348512#p348512
Δείτε κι αυτά τα χάλια του ίδιου κυρίου για να καμαρώστε Πρόεδρο
και επιτέλους να εμπεδώσετε...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TiYiYe8Jl5az/
Πάλι συντομο αλλά περιεκτικό
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=348512#p348512
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