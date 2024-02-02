Create New Account
BREAKING: Federal Whistleblowers Expose Plan For Biden Directed False Flag At The Border
Rick Langley
85 views
Published 21 hours ago
BREAKING: Federal Whistleblowers Expose Plan For Biden Directed False Flag At The Border

Tim Enlow, Chase Geiser, and the Infowars crew join Alex Jones to discuss how Federal agents at the border have shown them Biden’s latest secret alert claiming white supremacists are planning an imminent attack on Border Patrol and migrants in South Texas.

