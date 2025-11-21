Netanyahu boasts Rubio assured him he’d 'uphold Israel’s advantage’ in arms supplies - Saudi Arabia only getting less advanced F-35s than Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu boasts US law protects Israel's military edge despite Saudi F-35 sale
The Prime Minister revealed that Senator Marco Rubio assured him the newly finalized F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia would not erode Israel's Qualitative Military Edge.
US law requires all regional arms sales to be certified by the Pentagon and State Department as preserving Israel's ability to "counter and defeat" any regional threat.