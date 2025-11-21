BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Netanyahu boasts Rubio assured him he’d 'uphold Israel’s advantage’ in arms supplies - Saudi Arabia only getting less advanced F-35s than Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
32 views • 3 days ago

Netanyahu boasts US law protects Israel's military edge despite Saudi F-35 sale

The Prime Minister revealed that Senator Marco Rubio assured him the newly finalized F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia would not erode Israel's Qualitative Military Edge.

US law requires all regional arms sales to be certified by the Pentagon and State Department as preserving Israel's ability to "counter and defeat" any regional threat.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
