Pfizer vaccine proven to alter DNA in 6 hours – Anti Vaxers be dodging the bullets

Shocked with latest Pfizer vaccine data? Well, you should have listened to those goddamn conspiracy theorists and tinfoil hat wearers who have long warned you about the jab...Pfizer vaccine proven to alter DNA in 6 hours – Anti Vaxers be dodging the bulletsPfizer-BionTech Vaccine DNA in Liver Cell Nucleus (In-vitro Swedish Study) An accepted and published Swedish study demonstrates for the first time the presence of Pfizer-BionTech vaccine DNA in the cell. It is reverse transcribed by LINE-1 proteins of the cells. They are not sure if it gets integrated in our DNA or not. Let's review.The parrot debunkers who were fueled by those they trusted were the ones spreading misinformation to the masses. Unfortunately, there lies will be costing lives. This is just one of many articles that prove the vaccine is a bio weapon and a poison antidote for a naïve populace. The lies are still being spread today. The vaccine needs to stop before they force this upon all our children. Healing needs to take place in those who pushed this vaccine, should be severely punished. If you weren’t part of the 5% batches that died of acute conditions like heart attack and stroke, you are part of the 95% batches who will bow to auto-immune diseases and cancer.excerpts from: