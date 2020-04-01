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NYC Mayor de Blasio threatens to shut down churches and synagogues, makes no mention of mosques
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8 views • April 01, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | Chris Woodward (OneNewsNow.com)
Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York City) remains in the headlines for, among other things, telling churches and synagogues that he will permanently shut them down if they don't comply with government guidelines telling people not to gather as a way of combating the coronavirus.
Source: https://onenewsnow.com/culture/2020/03/31/mr-mayor-your-threat-to-churches-synagogues-crosses-the-line
Mar 31, 2020 2:00 pm By Robert Spencer
This is patently unconstitutional and unlikely to stand, but de Blasio’s omission is noteworthy. As he has assiduously courted support from Muslim advocates and Islamic groups, it is unlikely that the existence of mosques in New York just slipped his mind.
Source: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/03/nyc-mayor-de-blasio-threatens-to-shut-down-churches-and-synagogues-permanently-makes-no-mention-of-mosques
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York City) remains in the headlines for, among other things, telling churches and synagogues that he will permanently shut them down if they don't comply with government guidelines telling people not to gather as a way of combating the coronavirus.
Source: https://onenewsnow.com/culture/2020/03/31/mr-mayor-your-threat-to-churches-synagogues-crosses-the-line
Mar 31, 2020 2:00 pm By Robert Spencer
This is patently unconstitutional and unlikely to stand, but de Blasio’s omission is noteworthy. As he has assiduously courted support from Muslim advocates and Islamic groups, it is unlikely that the existence of mosques in New York just slipped his mind.
Source: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/03/nyc-mayor-de-blasio-threatens-to-shut-down-churches-and-synagogues-permanently-makes-no-mention-of-mosques
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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