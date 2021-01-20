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TRUMP TODAY President Trump's Farewell Address January 19, 2021
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80 views • January 20, 2021
"God bless you. I will miss you and your love for the USA and freedom. Good luck to you and your family. God bless America. We will sadly see how socialism does not work and does not improve lives. We have to trust in God." ~Roger Phillips
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