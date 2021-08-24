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Situation Update, August 24th, 2021 - Governments unleash TOTAL WAR against the human population with vaccines, starvation and death camps
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151 views • August 25, 2021
The FDA’s fraudulent “approval” of the failing Pfizer covid vaccine is all that leaders of blue cities and states needed to order the mass slaughter of their own employees. In mere hours after the FDA’s announcement yesterday, the State of New Jersey ordered the mass slaughter of all NJ teachers and state workers via spike protein injections, a “clot shot” that has already killed an estimated 500,000 Americans (and counting).
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-24-fda-vaccine-approval-leads-blue-states-to-order-the-mass-slaughter-of-workers.html
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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-24-fda-vaccine-approval-leads-blue-states-to-order-the-mass-slaughter-of-workers.html
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
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▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
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🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
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