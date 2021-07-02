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Pre-Covid-19 Plandemic Gathering
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101 views • July 02, 2021
Covid 19 was well planned by man by the Gates foundation...Only the truth will set you free.
A WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM was held to finalize things, practice and lay the foundation...including how to enforce social media censorship just before and after the rolling out of their GLOBAL UNITED plandemic...yes it was all planned.
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A WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM was held to finalize things, practice and lay the foundation...including how to enforce social media censorship just before and after the rolling out of their GLOBAL UNITED plandemic...yes it was all planned.
*Please subscribe to my channel and share vids.
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