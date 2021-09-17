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How to Polish Your Boots, The Old Grunt Way: mental discipline
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91 views • September 17, 2021
Posted 30August2021 Grunt Proof: Something you really need to learn and do. this helps with mental discipline. This shows that you care about something and you will spend the time to take care of your things.
Take care of your leather Boots and they will take care of you.
Boots, Maintaining Equipment, Uniforms, Prepping, mental discipline,
Take care of your leather Boots and they will take care of you.
Boots, Maintaining Equipment, Uniforms, Prepping, mental discipline,
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