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Satanic Forces 2020
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364 views • February 12, 2020
Demonic forces are alive and well in 2020
Commentary by Sebastian Gorka and Bishop Robert Barron
Featured artwork "The Deeds of the Antichrist" by Luca Signorelli
Music by The Scorpions
#Satan #Devil #Demonic

In his first letter, St. John writes: “The whole world is in the power of the Evil One” (1 John 5:19). The presence of the Evil One strives little by little to have man and society distance themselves from God. The shrewdness of Satan in the world is that of leading men to deny his existence in the name of reason. Yet the power of Satan is not infinite. He is only a creature, powerful to the extent that he is a pure spirit, but always a creature, limited and subordinated to the will and dominion of God.

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