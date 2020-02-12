Satanic Forces 2020

Demonic forces are alive and well in 2020Commentary by Sebastian Gorka and Bishop Robert BarronFeatured artwork "The Deeds of the Antichrist" by Luca SignorelliMusic by The Scorpions#Satan #Devil #DemonicIn his first letter, St. John writes: “The whole world is in the power of the Evil One” (1 John 5:19). The presence of the Evil One strives little by little to have man and society distance themselves from God. The shrewdness of Satan in the world is that of leading men to deny his existence in the name of reason. Yet the power of Satan is not infinite. He is only a creature, powerful to the extent that he is a pure spirit, but always a creature, limited and subordinated to the will and dominion of God.Thanks for watching please like share subscribe: