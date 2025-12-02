Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 2, 2025 - We've collapsed the price of the world's knowledge to ZERO

- Brighteon Broadcast News Introduction and Interview Announcement (0:09)

- Book Project and Community Support (1:32)

- Book Creation Process and AI Tools (39:17)

- Book Collection and Curation (40:24)

- Special Reports and AI Job Replacement (40:43)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (1:02:47)

- Book Token Usage and Loyalty Program (1:03:44)

- Technical Issues and AI Tools Improvement (1:04:43)

- Geopolitical Analysis and Interview with Gary Haven (1:05:07)

- Christian Zionism and Its Impact (1:13:25)

- Israeli Influence and Critical Thinking (1:20:04)

- Challenges of Critical Thinking in Politics (1:28:10)

- The Role of Media and Alternative Media (1:33:00)

- The Impact of Political Decisions on American Society (1:40:59)

- The Globalist Agenda and the Threat to America (1:42:15)

- The Importance of Unity and Critical Thinking (1:44:04)

- The Role of Independent Voters and the Future of Politics (1:45:15)

- The Impact of Globalist Influence on American Society (1:48:46)

- The Importance of Speaking the Truth (1:53:43)

- The Role of Decentralized Information in Waking People Up (1:54:01)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/