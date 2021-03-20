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We Do Not Consent - Dr Anne McCloskey
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160 views • March 20, 2021
Dr Anne McCloskey speaks directly to all of us with the truth about what has happened over the last year. Please share this video widely.

Source: Freedom Alliance Island of Ireland - http://www.freedom-alliance.org/

Video dated 14th March 2021.

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy