MARTIAL ARTS - UNBIBLICAL ANOTHER SPIRIT -- Not For Christians Rooted In Eastern Mysticism Like Yoga [Audio]

See also 'classic' YOGA vids [2] - same spirit as MARTIAL ARTS:

YOGA UNCOILED (Original Classic '07) - Joined To The Kundalini-Serpent Spirit; East Invades West

https://www.brighteon.com/e70fef01-aa4f-4a29-a508-d28c7e9d29e8

GODS OF THE NEW AGE (Original Classic '84) - Yoga & TM Merge East With West For 'Global Spirituality' Of Antichrist

https://www.brighteon.com/49216a13-adf5-4910-aa51-eda5a115c599

-- The word 'Kundalini' comes from the ancient Sanskrit language [1000-500 B.C.] - the literal definition is 'coiled snake' - becoming empowered by 'the Kundalini' is the very essence of yoga [one guess who the 'coiled snake' spirit is Rev. 12:9; Isaiah 27:1]

