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THE DOCUMENTARY EXPLAINS WHY COVID_19 IS A PLANDEMIC. IT HAS ALL BEEN PERPETRATED UPON THE HUMAN RACE BEFORE, AND NOT THAT LONG AGO.
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210 views • January 09, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBqouODiNJV2/
THE DOCUMENTARY EXPLAINS WHY COVID_19 IS A PLANDEMIC. IT HAS ALL BEEN PERPETRATED UPON THE HUMAN RACE BEFORE, AND NOT THAT LONG AGO.
It seems the trust we place upon our fellow human beings those who become powerful because of money, will eventually be broken as in the matter of Covid_19 hoax. Greed is one of the seven sins and the devil is making work for their idle hands.
Listen to all episodes of Truthiverse at http://truthiverse.com
https://lbry.tv/@Alin:7/Can-You-Really-Catch-the-Flu-Ep.-25-of-Truthiverse-with-Brendan-D.-Murphy:9
- Can you "catch" the flu from someone?
Under the aegis of the Infectious Myth, it is a banal truism of modern culture (and medicine) that you can. However, modern culture is anything BUT fallible and, in fact, nurtures many different acceptable - even politically correct - illusions.
What if intimate experiments designed to supposedly guarantee transmission from flu patients to healthy people failed - but no one knew? The ramifications of this kind of data are paradigm-shaking and far-reaching.
Everyone knows of the "Spanish Flu", but few people dig beneath the superficial pseudo-history to get to the roots of the legend. What did it have to do with Spanish people, if anything?
Were all cases of "flu" really the flu? Could some - or many - have been OTHER conditions misclassified as influenza, just as 2020 has seen many deaths and illnesses falsely attributed to the unproved SARS-CoV-2 "virus" and "covid-19"?
This episode reveals the truth about flu - and the so-called Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, including the true causes, the fraud, the iatrogenic contribution, and more.
About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
https://crazzfiles.com/can-you-catch-the-flu-spanish-flu-and-the-infectious-myth-brendan-d-murphy-intro-with-adam/
It seems history teaches us nothing especially about the trials set up at Nuremberg where Nazis were sentenced to hang by the neck for crimes against humanity on a massive scale. Provisions have been put in place to stop people like Hitler but it seems the courts and judges have been silenced, in face of overwhelming prima facia evidence the harm being done because of the government lockdown the courts dismissed Simon Dolans record crowd funded case. With each day it seems to become more difficult to restore our liberties and freedoms again but it will be done.
THE DOCUMENTARY EXPLAINS WHY COVID_19 IS A PLANDEMIC. IT HAS ALL BEEN PERPETRATED UPON THE HUMAN RACE BEFORE, AND NOT THAT LONG AGO.
It seems the trust we place upon our fellow human beings those who become powerful because of money, will eventually be broken as in the matter of Covid_19 hoax. Greed is one of the seven sins and the devil is making work for their idle hands.
Listen to all episodes of Truthiverse at http://truthiverse.com
https://lbry.tv/@Alin:7/Can-You-Really-Catch-the-Flu-Ep.-25-of-Truthiverse-with-Brendan-D.-Murphy:9
- Can you "catch" the flu from someone?
Under the aegis of the Infectious Myth, it is a banal truism of modern culture (and medicine) that you can. However, modern culture is anything BUT fallible and, in fact, nurtures many different acceptable - even politically correct - illusions.
What if intimate experiments designed to supposedly guarantee transmission from flu patients to healthy people failed - but no one knew? The ramifications of this kind of data are paradigm-shaking and far-reaching.
Everyone knows of the "Spanish Flu", but few people dig beneath the superficial pseudo-history to get to the roots of the legend. What did it have to do with Spanish people, if anything?
Were all cases of "flu" really the flu? Could some - or many - have been OTHER conditions misclassified as influenza, just as 2020 has seen many deaths and illnesses falsely attributed to the unproved SARS-CoV-2 "virus" and "covid-19"?
This episode reveals the truth about flu - and the so-called Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, including the true causes, the fraud, the iatrogenic contribution, and more.
About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
https://crazzfiles.com/can-you-catch-the-flu-spanish-flu-and-the-infectious-myth-brendan-d-murphy-intro-with-adam/
It seems history teaches us nothing especially about the trials set up at Nuremberg where Nazis were sentenced to hang by the neck for crimes against humanity on a massive scale. Provisions have been put in place to stop people like Hitler but it seems the courts and judges have been silenced, in face of overwhelming prima facia evidence the harm being done because of the government lockdown the courts dismissed Simon Dolans record crowd funded case. With each day it seems to become more difficult to restore our liberties and freedoms again but it will be done.
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