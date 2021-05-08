AZ Audit Director: Dominion Refuses to Turn Over Passwords to Machines for Forensic Audit

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Dominion is refusing to comply with the subpoena and is hiding the second password for their machines. The Arizona commission NEVER had the administrative level passwords to the machines, therefore they did not control the election process!!
Add “Obstruction of Justice” to their long list of crimes